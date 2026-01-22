Meta to roll out ads on Threads globally

Meta has announced its plan to introduce advertisements on Threads , its popular social media platform, for all users worldwide. The rollout will be gradual and is expected to take a few months before it is fully implemented. The move comes as part of Meta's strategy to monetize the platform and provide advertisers with a new avenue to reach their target audiences.

User growth User base and ad testing history Since its launch in July 2023, Threads has seen tremendous growth, amassing over 400 million monthly active users. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier predicted that the platform could hit a billion users within a few years. Despite not reaching this milestone yet, Threads has been actively testing ads for some time now. The platform started ad testing in the US and Japan last year and opened up to global advertisers last April.

Ad integration Meta simplifies ad placement for Threads Meta has made it easier for existing advertisers to extend their reach to Threads by enabling automatic ad placement through both Advantage+ and manual campaigns. Supported formats include image and video ads, including the newer 4:5 aspect ratio format and carousel ads. Advertisers can manage their Threads ads along with those for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in their Business Settings, making cross-posting a breeze.

