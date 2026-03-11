TikTok now lets you listen to full songs Technology Mar 11, 2026

TikTok and Apple Music are teaming up to let you stream full songs right inside the TikTok app.

With the new "Play Full Song" feature, Apple Music subscribers can listen to entire tracks in the TikTok app; non-subscribers do not get full-track playback and will only hear short previews (for example, 30-second clips in some Listening Party contexts).

There's also a "Listening Party" mode where users can listen together in real-time and chat, perfect for sharing new finds or album drops with friends.

Both features are rolling out worldwide over the coming weeks.