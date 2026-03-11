TikTok now lets you listen to full songs
TikTok and Apple Music are teaming up to let you stream full songs right inside the TikTok app.
With the new "Play Full Song" feature, Apple Music subscribers can listen to entire tracks in the TikTok app; non-subscribers do not get full-track playback and will only hear short previews (for example, 30-second clips in some Listening Party contexts).
There's also a "Listening Party" mode where users can listen together in real-time and chat, perfect for sharing new finds or album drops with friends.
Both features are rolling out worldwide over the coming weeks.
Other notable features
If you're an Apple Music subscriber, you can save songs straight from TikTok to your library during listening sessions.
For artists, this means more ways to connect with fans—think live album launches or group listening events.
These updates build on earlier integrations like saving tracks from TikTok to Apple Music and sharing songs between platforms.
What's in it for users?
This could make discovering and enjoying music on TikTok even easier, turning viral clips into full-on listening experiences without ever leaving the app.
If you love finding new music through TikTok, these features might just level up your playlist game.