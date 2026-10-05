TRAI directs Jio, Airtel, Vi to add 'TRAI-Mandated packs' section
TRAI has told major telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi to make certain budget-friendly recharge plans, like voice-and-SMS-only and 30-day validity packs, super easy to spot on their apps and websites.
These must be grouped under a new "TRAI-Mandated Packs" section so people don't have to dig around just to find the basics.
TRAI-Mandated packs appear within 30 days
This new section will show up as the first tab in prepaid recharge menus within the next 30 days, both online and in retail stores.
Prices stay the same, but now it'll be way simpler for anyone, especially budget-conscious users or folks on feature phones, to quickly grab affordable options without wading through endless data-heavy plans.
If you don't see this update after a month, you can complain directly to your operator.