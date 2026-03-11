Uber's women-only ride option sparks lawsuit, debate over safety

Uber's "Women's Preferences" ride option, meant to help women drivers feel safer, has landed the company in a California lawsuit. Two California Uber drivers claim the feature unfairly restricts their earning opportunities, and say it feeds the idea that men are more dangerous than women.

Legal experts weigh in on the debate Uber says it launched the feature because "women asked for it," aiming to boost safety for female riders and drivers.

Legal expert Ann Olivarius pushed back, telling the Associated Press, "Lowering a client's risk of rape — is that a business necessity? I would argue that it is."

The debate highlights how tricky balancing inclusion and safety can get.

Women's preferences was rolled out after reports of sexual assault The feature was piloted and expanded in 2025 and rolled out nationwide on March 9, 2026 after reports of sexual assault on Uber rides surfaced in recent years.

By allowing women drivers to set a preference to receive trip requests from women riders (a preference that is not guaranteed to be exclusive), Uber aimed to create a safer space on its platform.