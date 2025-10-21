AI news anchor appears for first time on UK TV

Channel 4, a British television channel, has made history by using an artificial intelligence (AI) presenter for a current affairs program. The episode aired on Monday and focused on the impact of emerging technology. The move is said to be a first in British television history. However, Channel 4's head of news and current affairs Louisa Compton clarified that this is not something they plan to do regularly.

Purpose AI host used in 'Dispatches' episode The AI host was used in the latest episode of Dispatches, a long-running current affairs series on Channel 4. The decision was taken to raise broader questions about trust and authenticity in the digital age. Compton stressed that their focus is on premium, fact-checked journalism, something AI cannot do. She added that this experiment shows how disruptive AI can be and how easily it can deceive audiences with unverifiable content.

Revelation Episode explored AI's impact on various industries The episode, titled "Will AI Take My Job?," explored the impact of AI on various industries such as law, music, fashion, and medicine. The AI host, named Aisha Gaban, was revealed to be entirely computer-generated in the closing moments of the show. "Some of you might have guessed: I don't exist, I wasn't on location reporting this story. My image and voice were generated using AI," she informs viewers.