Earth has a mini-moon for the next few decades
Technology
Astronomers using the Pan-STARRS survey at Hawai'i's Haleakala Observatory first observed a new mini-moon hanging out with Earth!
The object, called 2025 PN7, is a quasi-satellite—basically, it orbits the Sun in sync with us, making it look like we have a second moon.
It was discovered in August 2024 at Hawaii's Haleakala Observatory and will stick around until about 2083.
How can we study this mini-moon?
2025 PN7 is pretty small—think the height of a three-story building—and it's not visible even with most amateur telescopes.
But its unusual orbit gives researchers decades to study how these "fake moons" behave and interact with Earth.
So while it's here, scientists are eager to learn all they can from our cosmic visitor!