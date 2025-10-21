Earth has a mini-moon for the next few decades Technology Oct 21, 2025

Astronomers using the Pan-STARRS survey at Hawai'i's Haleakala Observatory first observed a new mini-moon hanging out with Earth!

The object, called 2025 PN7, is a quasi-satellite—basically, it orbits the Sun in sync with us, making it look like we have a second moon.

It was discovered in August 2024 at Hawaii's Haleakala Observatory and will stick around until about 2083.