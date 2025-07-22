Next Article
UK to enforce strict age checks on adult websites
Starting July 25, 2025, the UK will make adult websites use much tougher age checks—think AI facial age estimation or ID verification—to keep kids from seeing inappropriate content online.
Ofcom will be watching closely, and sites that don't follow the rules could face huge fines.
Why is the UK doing this?
This move is all about protecting young people from stumbling onto harmful stuff online.
The new law also pushes social media platforms to block content targeting minors and make sure privacy is respected by deleting biometric data after use.
By treating online adult content like other age-restricted activities (like buying alcohol), the UK hopes to create a safer digital space for everyone growing up today.