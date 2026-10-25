How to unlock your iPhone Duo using an Apple Watch

The "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature isn't new to iPhones, but it works reliably.

To use this feature, you need a compatible Apple Watch model: Series 9 or later, Ultra 2 or later, or SE 3.

The process is simple: just open the Settings app on your iPhone Duo, tap on "Touch ID & Passcode," enter your passcode and scroll down to "Unlock with Nearby Devices."