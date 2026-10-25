How to unlock your iPhone Duo using an Apple Watch
What's the story
iPhone Duo comes with a Touch ID sensor integrated into the side button for user authentication. However, if you own a compatible Apple Watch model, there's a way to bypass this and unlock your iPhone Duo without touching the side button at all. The feature is called "Unlock with Apple Watch," and it provides a seamless experience similar to Face ID.
Feature details
Requirements and setup
The "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature isn't new to iPhones, but it works reliably.
To use this feature, you need a compatible Apple Watch model: Series 9 or later, Ultra 2 or later, or SE 3.
The process is simple: just open the Settings app on your iPhone Duo, tap on "Touch ID & Passcode," enter your passcode and scroll down to "Unlock with Nearby Devices."
Activation steps
Enabling the feature
To activate the feature, toggle on the switch next to your Apple Watch in the "Unlock with Nearby Devices" section.
If you have more than one watch paired with your iPhone Duo, make sure to do this for each one.
Once enabled, all you need to do is wear and unlock your Apple Watch while keeping it close to your iPhone Duo.
Usage guide
Unlocking your iPhone Duo
To use the "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature, simply wake your iPhone Duo by raising it or tapping the screen. If it's closed, opening it will also wake it.
Then, swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen to dismiss the Lock Screen.
From here on, your Apple Watch will handle authentication without any fingerprint verification required.