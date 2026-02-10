US-India Space Business Forum kicks off in Bengaluru

The forum is all about making it easier for both countries to work together—think policy tweaks, smoother regulations, and new business deals. They're spotlighting joint missions like Chandrayaan-1 and NISAR, hoping these partnerships help both nations grow their presence in the global space economy.

India's space cooperation with the US traces back to 1975 and has turned into a real team effort—today, Indian companies contribute significantly to ISRO's mission hardware and software.

This forum is another step toward deeper collaboration between India and the US including moon missions and other areas of cooperation.