US v Google: What to expect from ad tech trial
Sep 20, 2025

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing Google, saying the company has unfairly dominated online display ads by tying its AdX exchange to its DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) ad server.

The trial kicks off September 22, 2025, in Virginia and runs for roughly two weeks.

The DOJ wants Google to split off key parts of its ad business or open them up to competitors, but Google is pushing back with smaller fixes like letting others access its ad exchange.