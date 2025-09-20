US v Google: What to expect from ad tech trial
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing Google, saying the company has unfairly dominated online display ads by tying its AdX exchange to its DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) ad server.
The trial kicks off September 22, 2025, in Virginia and runs for roughly two weeks.
The DOJ wants Google to split off key parts of its ad business or open them up to competitors, but Google is pushing back with smaller fixes like letting others access its ad exchange.
Potential ripple effects on Big Tech regulation
This case could seriously shake up how digital ads work—and maybe even how Big Tech gets regulated in the future.
If the DOJ wins, it might force Google to give up control over billions in online ads, making things fairer for publishers and advertisers.
The outcome could set a new standard for tackling tech monopolies and shape what the internet looks like for years to come.