Valve delays Steam Machine, VR headset, and new controller
Valve is hitting pause on the launch of its Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset, and new Steam Controller.
A massive spike in RAM and SSD prices—DRAM costs jumped 500%—has made it tough for Valve to stick to their original timeline.
Here's what we know about the delayed hardware
Valve is still aiming to ship everything by mid-2026.
The Steam Machine will pack an AMD Zen 4 CPU, custom RDNA 3 graphics, up to 16GB RAM, and fast storage options.
The Steam Frame VR headset brings a Snapdragon chip, sharp displays (2160x2160 per eye), up to 1TB storage, and stays lightweight at just over 400g.
The new controller promises over 35 hours of battery life plus haptic trackpads and magnetic thumbsticks.
Valve is also sharing incremental updates for the hardware
To keep fans involved despite delays, Valve is highlighting the Steam Frame's modular construction and expansion slot that allow for customization.
They're also working on HDMI VRR support and ray tracing tweaks for smoother gameplay when the hardware finally lands.