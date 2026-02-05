Valve delays Steam Machine, VR headset, and new controller

Here's what we know about the delayed hardware

Valve is still aiming to ship everything by mid-2026.

The Steam Machine will pack an AMD Zen 4 CPU, custom RDNA 3 graphics, up to 16GB RAM, and fast storage options.

The Steam Frame VR headset brings a Snapdragon chip, sharp displays (2160x2160 per eye), up to 1TB storage, and stays lightweight at just over 400g.

The new controller promises over 35 hours of battery life plus haptic trackpads and magnetic thumbsticks.