Video games can help improve brain health: Study

Participants played exergames and did breathing exercises

The research followed 41 participants with mild cognitive impairment, most of whom had biomarkers consistent with early Alzheimer's disease.

They played exergames and did breathing exercises five times a week for about 24 minutes each session.

About half saw slower cognitive decline and even some improvement.

While the group was small, the results are promising—and scientists say there's more to learn about how gaming could help keep our minds sharp.