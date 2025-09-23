Video games can help improve brain health: Study
A recent study suggests that "exergames"—video games where you move around and do interactive tasks—could actually boost brain health.
Researchers looked at people with mild cognitive impairment (a condition often leading to dementia) and found that these games may spark real changes in the brain.
Participants played exergames and did breathing exercises
The research followed 41 participants with mild cognitive impairment, most of whom had biomarkers consistent with early Alzheimer's disease.
They played exergames and did breathing exercises five times a week for about 24 minutes each session.
About half saw slower cognitive decline and even some improvement.
While the group was small, the results are promising—and scientists say there's more to learn about how gaming could help keep our minds sharp.