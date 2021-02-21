-
Vivo S9e to feature Dimensity 820 processor, AMOLED screenLast updated on Feb 21, 2021, 12:20 am
-
Vivo is expected to announce a new S9e model alongside the S9 on March 6 in China. In the latest development, a new leak has claimed that the S9e will come with a Dimensity 820 chipset, an AMOLED display, 33W fast-charging support, and a total of five cameras including two on the front.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design and display
Vivo S9e will have a 90Hz screen refresh rate
-
Vivo S9e will reportedly feature a wide notch display and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
It may also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.
-
Information
The handset will pack a 32MP selfie camera
-
Vivo S9e will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unclear right now. On the front, it is likely to offer a 32MP main lens and an unknown secondary camera.
-
Internals
It will be powered by a Dimensity 820 processor
-
Vivo S9e will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It may run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Vivo S9e: Pricing and availability
-
As per the reports, the Vivo S9e will be announced in China on March 6. The smartphone is tipped to cost CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,598 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant.