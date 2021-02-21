Last updated on Feb 21, 2021, 12:20 am

Vivo is expected to announce a new S9e model alongside the S9 on March 6 in China. In the latest development, a new leak has claimed that the S9e will come with a Dimensity 820 chipset, an AMOLED display, 33W fast-charging support, and a total of five cameras including two on the front. Here are more details.

Design and display Vivo S9e will have a 90Hz screen refresh rate

Vivo S9e will reportedly feature a wide notch display and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset is likely to bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information The handset will pack a 32MP selfie camera

Vivo S9e will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unclear right now. On the front, it is likely to offer a 32MP main lens and an unknown secondary camera.

Internals It will be powered by a Dimensity 820 processor

Vivo S9e will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It may run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo S9e: Pricing and availability