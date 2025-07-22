Next Article
Want to visualize your dreams? Try this AI-powered tool
Dutch design studio Modem just launched the Dream Recorder—a gadget that uses AI to turn your narrated dreams into images.
You simply describe your dream, and it spits out low-res pictures based on what you say.
Co-founder Bas van de Poel says it's about making the hidden world of dreams visible, not just recording them.
DIY dream visualization tool
The Dream Recorder is a DIY project with open-source code and a 3D-printed case, priced around $333.
It stores up to seven dream images at once, and you can find build instructions on Modem's GitHub.
Van de Poel hopes this tool helps people explore their minds without tech distractions—and if you're into coding, you can even help improve it with others.