Want viral Facebook videos? Here's how to add sound
What's the story
Adding music or sound effects to your Facebook videos makes them way more attractive and engaging. And, Facebook has a huge library of copyright-free music and sound effects you can use. It's called the Facebook Sound Collection.
Even though you can only access the collection on a computer, this article will show you how to add music and sound effects to your Facebook videos using an Android device.
Sound selection
Access and download desired sounds
Access your Facebook account on a computer and navigate to the Creator Studio in the left menu.
Click on "Creative tools," then Sound Collection.
Explore audio tracks and sound effects by genre, mood, keyword, length, and vocals. For sound effects, categories such as UI are provided.
Hit Play to preview and Download to grab your desired sounds.
Editing process
Transfer and edit your video
After downloading, transfer the audio files to your Android device via a USB cable or cloud storage.
Next, launch a video editing app on your Android device. Some popular options include CapCut and AceMovi.
Import the video you want to edit, as well as the downloaded audio files from the Sound Collection.
This step lets you add high-quality music or sound effects directly into your video content.
Upload and share
Finalize your creation
In your video editing app, import the downloaded audio tracks or sound effects and add them to your video. Adjust their timing and volume to match your content.
After adding the music or sounds, export your video.
Then, launch Facebook on your Android, upload your edited video with Sound Collection audio, and post it. This way, you can engage your viewers and avoid copyright issues.