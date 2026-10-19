Rising CO2 levels may alter wheat proteins, affecting human health

The study was led by researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich in Germany.

They found that global CO2 levels have increased from 340 parts per million (ppm) in 1980 to about 425ppm in 2024.

Wheat, a major staple food, will also grow under much higher CO2 concentrations in the future, which could reach up to 600ppm by 2050.