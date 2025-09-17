Watch this robot take a full-on flying dropkick Technology Sep 17, 2025

A new video is making the rounds online, showing off the Unitree G1 humanoid robot taking a full-on flying dropkick—and barely missing a beat.

Used by the ACT Lab at Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China, the G1 briefly stumbles on a loose tile but quickly regains its balance.

The same robot has even shown off martial arts moves at this year's World AI Conference in Shanghai.