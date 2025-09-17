Next Article
Watch this robot take a full-on flying dropkick
A new video is making the rounds online, showing off the Unitree G1 humanoid robot taking a full-on flying dropkick—and barely missing a beat.
Used by the ACT Lab at Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China, the G1 briefly stumbles on a loose tile but quickly regains its balance.
The same robot has even shown off martial arts moves at this year's World AI Conference in Shanghai.
The G1 can also chat and make friends
The Unitree G1 isn't only about handling hits; it's also been reimagined as "Jake the Rizzbot," chatting with people in US cities.
Its ability to pick up new skills fast makes it ideal for learning and adapting—whether that's for robotics research or just making friends on the street.