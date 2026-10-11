Apple's smart home hub launches October 13: What to expect
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch a new smart home hub as part of its "Welcome home" event on October 13. The announcement was made by the company earlier this week. The device will be revealed via a press release on the Apple Newsroom website at around 9am ET, coinciding with the start of Apple's private "Welcome home" experience in New York.
Features
A versatile device for controlling smart home devices
The new smart home hub is said to be a versatile gadget for controlling smart home devices via the Apple Home app.
It will also offer features like security monitoring, digital photo galleries, calendar appointments, music playback, and FaceTime video calls.
The interface elements of the device are expected to change depending on the user's proximity.
Specifications
It will run on a new operating system
The upcoming smart home hub is expected to sport a 6-inch square display and be powered by an A18 chip or newer for Apple Intelligence.
It will run on a new operating system, possibly called "homeOS," which will come with clock faces, widgets, and more.
The device will also support multi-user functionality for families.
Design
What about its name?
The smart home hub is often referred to as a "HomePad" in rumors, owing to its expected resemblance to a HomePod-iPad hybrid.
However, Apple could go for a more straightforward name like "Apple Home" or "HomeView," based on trademark filings possibly associated with the company.
The device will be available in two versions: one for tabletop use with a speaker base and another for wall mounting.
AI features
It will come with pre-installed Apple apps
The new smart home hub will come with pre-installed Apple apps such as Calendar, Camera, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple News, Reminders and Notes.
A new Siri app with conversation history is also expected to be included.
However, don't expect third-party apps at launch since the device reportedly won't have an App Store.