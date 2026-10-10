Apple's new smart home hub could be called 'HomeView'
What's the story
Apple may have used a shell company called Home Services LLC to secretly file the "HomeView" trademark in the US and other countries last year, MacRumors reported. The filing was made around the same time as another shell company, Home Operations Suite LLC, which is also believed to be linked with Apple, filed for the "homeOS" trademark. The speculation comes ahead of Apple's upcoming product launch event on October 13.
Previous instances
Apple's secret trademark strategy
Apple has a long-standing practice of using shell companies to secretly file trademarks for unannounced hardware and software.
For instance, before the launch of Apple Vision Pro in 2023, a shell company linked to Apple had filed a trademark for "visionOS." This name was eventually used as the operating system's name on the Vision Pro headset.
However, it's worth noting that not all trademark filings align with Apple's final branding decisions.
Product predictions
What could the new device be called?
As Apple gears up for its "Welcome home" launch event, speculations are rife about the company's new smart home hub.
The device could be called HomeView, or it could go by other names like "HomePad," considering it is expected to be a mix of HomePod and iPad.
Another possible name is "Apple Home," although that might cause confusion with an existing Apple app of the same name.