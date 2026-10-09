'Welcome home': What to expect from Apple's October 13 event
What's the story
Apple has announced a surprise launch event, scheduled for October 13 at 9am ET (6:30pm IST) in New York. The company is expected to unveil a range of smart home-focused products, as hinted by the event's tagline "Welcome home." Among the rumored announcements are an upgraded HomePod mini, a new Apple TV model, and a smart home hub with a display. Apple isn't hosting a traditional event, but has invited select media members to get hands-on experience with new products.
Information
Collaboration with LG for smart home devices
Apple is also said to be working with LG on a range of smart home devices, including a video doorbell, thermostat, and indoor camera. The collaboration was hinted at in renders leaked recently.
Product details
New smart home hub with display
The new smart home hub is expected to be a 6-inch square device that will control other smart home products.
It could also be used for FaceTime calls, news updates, weather forecasts, and calendar information.
The device is expected to work with Siri AI, making voice interaction its main mode of operation.
Apple is reportedly planning to offer different versions of the hub, including one that could be wall-mounted or another with a half-dome speaker base like the iMac G4.
Product upgrades
HomePod mini and Apple TV upgrades
The HomePod Mini is expected to get new colors, an N1 networking chip for better Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a faster S-series processor with Siri AI support.
The Apple TV 4K could also see major upgrades such as an A19 or A19 Pro chip, more RAM, the N1 chip, and an improved Siri Remote.
These updates are likely to enhance the performance and user experience of these devices significantly.
Market strategy
Apple's entry into smart home market
Apple's push into the smart home space has been in the works for a while.
The company had initially planned to launch the new hub in 2025, but delays with an upgraded, AI-powered Siri pushed it back.
Now that Siri AI is out (albeit with a beta tag), Apple's next big move in the smart home market seems imminent.
Twitter Post
Official confirmation from Apple's SVP of Marketing
Welcome home. October 13. pic.twitter.com/ChelGSDOTI— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 8, 2026