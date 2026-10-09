'Welcome home': What to expect from Apple's October 13 event

The new smart home hub is expected to be a 6-inch square device that will control other smart home products.

It could also be used for FaceTime calls, news updates, weather forecasts, and calendar information.

The device is expected to work with Siri AI, making voice interaction its main mode of operation.

Apple is reportedly planning to offer different versions of the hub, including one that could be wall-mounted or another with a half-dome speaker base like the iMac G4.