Leak reveals Apple and LG's new smart home devices

The leak comes just ahead of the expected launch of Apple's first-party devices, including a new HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K hardware.

The co-developed products will be LG-branded and include a range of security gadgets such as a doorbell, indoor/outdoor cameras, floodlight camera, and smart lock.

There will also be an "LG Smart Thermostat" that is round like Google's Nest Thermostat and supports Matter for universal compatibility with any smart home system.