Leak reveals Apple and LG's new smart home devices
What's the story
Apple and LG's upcoming smart home devices have been leaked online, giving us a first look at the innovative products. The leak comes shortly after a Bloomberg report revealed Apple's partnership with LG for a new line of smart home accessories. The leak was shared by a tipster on X, who goes by the handle "pdfu."
Launch details
Apple and LG's upcoming smart home devices
The leak comes just ahead of the expected launch of Apple's first-party devices, including a new HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K hardware.
The co-developed products will be LG-branded and include a range of security gadgets such as a doorbell, indoor/outdoor cameras, floodlight camera, and smart lock.
There will also be an "LG Smart Thermostat" that is round like Google's Nest Thermostat and supports Matter for universal compatibility with any smart home system.
Product features
The 'LG Smart Deadbolt Lock' will support Matter
The LG Smart Thermostat will also come with Thread, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) radios. This makes it similar to the Aqara Thermostat Hub W200 in terms of connectivity.
The upcoming "LG Smart Deadbolt Lock" will also support Matter and come with Thread and BLE radios.
It will be powered by AA batteries and feature an Ultra Wideband antenna for automatic unlocking when you approach it with your iPhone or Apple Watch.
Lock details
The deadbolt lock will come with a keypad that rotates
The LG Smart Deadbolt Lock will come with a keypad that "rotates to open" and an adjustable design to prevent the rotating parts from hitting a nearby wall.
It will also have features like auto-unlock, tap-to-unlock, backup power, adjustable light settings, and alarms for when the door is left open or unlocked.
Along with access codes and remote operation, the deadbolt lock will also come with two mechanical keys as a backup option.
Sensor features
'LG Smart Thermostat' will come with far sight display
The LG Smart Thermostat will also come with a "Far Sight Display," brightness settings, and "calibrated temperature/temperature offset."
To ensure proper heating or cooling of an entire home, an accompanying LG Temperature Sensor that can also measure humidity can be installed.
The sensor has a magnetic back for attaching to metal surfaces, an adhesive metal plate for more installation flexibility, and a replaceable battery with alerts when it needs replacing.
Market launch
Apple's rumored smart home hub expected on October 13
The availability of LG's new smart home devices will be a few months after Apple's first-party devices.
These products are expected to work with Apple's rumored smart home hub, which is also set to be unveiled on October 13.
The partnership between Apple and LG Display isn't new, as they have previously collaborated on products like the UltraFine 5K monitor.