AstraZeneca partners with Oracle to use AI in clinical trials
What's the story
AstraZeneca has announced a partnership with Oracle to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and real-world data in clinical trials. The collaboration aims to improve patient matching and research by combining AstraZeneca's drug development expertise with Oracle's AI and healthcare data capabilities. The initial focus will be on cancer, cardiovascular, respiratory, immunology, and rare diseases.
Project launch
First project will support hypertension research in Abu Dhabi
The first project under this partnership will support hypertension research in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with UAE-based healthcare firm M42.
Patient recruitment has long been a major challenge in clinical research, often delaying trials and increasing development costs.
AstraZeneca hopes that this collaboration will overcome these hurdles by using AI for patient matching.
Strategy
AstraZeneca aims for over $80B in annual revenue by 2030
The partnership with Oracle fits into AstraZeneca's broader strategy to expand its medicine portfolio and hit over $80 billion in annual revenue by 2030.
The company believes that smarter trials will enable earlier diagnosis of serious diseases and accelerate new drug development.
AstraZeneca has said the main goal of this collaboration is to support patient matching, research, and monitor safety signals.