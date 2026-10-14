Grab, OpenAI to train gig workers on AI in Thailand
What's the story
Grab, Southeast Asia's leading superapp, has announced a partnership with OpenAI to enhance the AI skills of its drivers, sellers and other providers in Thailand. The joint initiative will train 3,000 Grab gig workers across the country through practical AI workshops. Participants will also get three months of free access to ChatGPT Plus as part of this program.
CEO statement
Workshops to be conducted through Grab Driver app
Grab's CEO Anthony Tan stressed the importance of making AI accessible and usable for everyone.
He said, "Giving accessibility is just one thing. It's how do you translate it again to earnings to their pocket, upskilling, reskilling every one of them."
The workshops will be conducted through the Grab Driver App and will cover topics like customer engagement and retention, marketing and branding as well as personal finance and first aid.
Business growth
Grab's operations and AI training in Southeast Asia
Originally a ride-hailing service, Grab has grown into food delivery, digital payments, and business solutions for local small businesses.
The regional tech giant now operates in eight countries and over 900 cities across Southeast Asia.
The "GO Forward with AI" launch in Thailand is part of a larger partnership with OpenAI to upskill over 30,000 gig workers and entrepreneurs in the region within two years.
Skills development
Agentic capabilities expected to be unlocked by the training
The AI training offered by Grab is expected to help participants unlock agentic capabilities such as delegating multi-step tasks, building simple websites, and creating repeatable workflows.
Ong Chin Yin, Grab's Chief Organizational Capability Officer, said, "Our partners are intrigued by AI, and many are looking for practical guidance on how to apply it in ways that are relevant to their work."
Director's insight
OpenAI's Kiran Mani on the partnership with Grab
Kiran Mani, OpenAI's Asia Pacific Managing Director, stressed the need for people to have not just access but also skills and confidence to use AI.
He said, "As we enter a new era of AI capabilities, it's not enough for people to simply have access to AI. They also need the skills and confidence to use it."
This partnership with Grab will help turn interest in AI into practical skills across Thailand.