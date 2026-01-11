Wing drones to deliver Walmart orders in 150 more cities

How it's growing and why people love it

This expansion follows plans to add 100 stores next year too, with hopes of reaching 270 locations by 2027 (they're at about 27 now).

Wing's drones can carry up to five pounds and zip around at up to 105km/h for round trips up to 19.31km.

Demand is taking off—the top 25% of customers order three times a week—and deliveries have tripled in the last six months.

Since starting in 2012, Wing has completed an impressive 750,000 drone drops.