Wing drones to deliver Walmart orders in 150 more cities
Drone delivery is about to get a big upgrade—Wing, part of Alphabet, is rolling out its service to 150 more Walmart stores by 2026.
Soon, people in places like LA, St. Louis, Miami, and Cincinnati could get groceries and essentials dropped right on their lawns by drone.
One of the main goals, according to drone delivery companies, is to cut down on delivery emissions by swapping trucks for speedy drones.
How it's growing and why people love it
This expansion follows plans to add 100 stores next year too, with hopes of reaching 270 locations by 2027 (they're at about 27 now).
Wing's drones can carry up to five pounds and zip around at up to 105km/h for round trips up to 19.31km.
Demand is taking off—the top 25% of customers order three times a week—and deliveries have tripled in the last six months.
Since starting in 2012, Wing has completed an impressive 750,000 drone drops.