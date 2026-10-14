Women underrepresented in India's AI design and development roles

This isn't just an AI problem: it reflects how women across India are underrepresented in high-paying jobs and leadership roles.

India ranks low on global gender equality lists, with experts like Poonam Muttreja saying that investing in women's education and economic independence is crucial.

She puts it simply: Investing in women will not only help them access opportunities offered by emerging technologies but also contribute to overall economic growth.

The call now is for more training, advanced digital and AI skills, pathways into higher-paying technology jobs and leadership positions, and testing AI systems for gender bias and accountability to help close this gap.