World Bank wants developing nations to make 'small AI' models
What's the story
The World Bank has urged developing nations to start building "small AI" models, which can run on mobile phones with limited connectivity. Paschal Donohoe, the organization's chief knowledge officer, emphasized that while tech giants in Silicon Valley are busy creating advanced consumer products, AI could also be a catalyst for development in emerging economies, if tailored to local needs.
Type
What is 'small AI'
Small AI refers to specialized models trained on narrower datasets for specific tasks.
Donohoe said, "We argue that economic development in the countries that we serve and partner with that could have taken centuries to make happen, the potential is there for that economic development now to happen within decades."
He added that "small AI would be available in a local setting, with low connectivity, and in the local language of the community."
Real-world application
Soil analysis for Indian farmers
Donohoe cited the example of Indian farmers participating in the World Bank's AgriConnect scheme, who required soil analysis in their own language.
He said, "There's not going to be enough scientists and agricultural experts to do that for every small farm in India. And this is where what we describe as 'small AI' comes in."
Collaboration
Collaboration needed to develop 'small AI' products
Donohoe suggested that products like 'small AI' could be developed through collaboration between the World Bank, governments, and private sector players.
The potential impact of AI on jobs and economic growth is a key topic at this week's annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Bangkok, Thailand.
Adoption prerequisites
IMF chief on job impact of AI
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stressed the need for governments to create an environment conducive to AI adoption.
She said, "You need access to electricity. You need access to digital infrastructure. People have to be geared to adoption."
Georgieva also highlighted that 40% of jobs worldwide could be augmented or eliminated by AI over time, with young people just entering the labor market being particularly affected.