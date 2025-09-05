World's biggest iceberg breaks apart off South Georgia

A23a's journey and scientific significance

A23a's story has been full of twists: stranded for years in the Weddell Sea, then escaping in 2020, only to get stuck again in an ocean vortex last year.

Earlier this year, it narrowly missed crashing into South Georgia Island—a move that could've hurt local wildlife—before finally grounding offshore.

Even as it melts away, A23a keeps offering scientists valuable clues about how icebergs mix ocean waters and impact ecosystems.