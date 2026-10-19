X is paying $3,000 for posting videos: Who is eligible?
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is testing a new initiative called the Video Kickstart Bonus. The program seeks to incentivize content creators by offering a fixed payment of $3,000 (approximately ₹2.85 lakh) for posting original vertical videos regularly on the platform. The announcement was made by Allegra Jacchia, Creator Product Lead at SpaceXSI (legally known as SpaceXAI).
Participation criteria
Eligibility criteria for Video Kickstart Bonus
The Video Kickstart Bonus is an invite-only program, with the payout not contingent on views or engagement.
To be eligible for the bonus, invited creators must post at least 15 videos over 15 different days in a 30-day campaign period.
Each video should be vertical, under three minutes long, and contain creator-made content.
Content rules
Originality requirements for video content
The Video Kickstart Bonus program allows previously posted videos on other platforms as long as they are not watermarked.
Commentary videos based on third-party content can qualify if the creator adds significant original input.
However, plain reposts of someone else's content may not meet the originality requirement for the program.
Invitation process
How to get invited?
X has not revealed how it selects creators for invitations to the Video Kickstart Bonus program.
There are no public eligibility criteria, and meeting a certain follower count or view target does not guarantee an invitation.
Invited creators can find the program in the Programmes section of Creator Studio and must enroll by October 30.
Payment details
What about Original Content Rewards program?
The $3,000 bonus is a flat amount paid to creators who complete the posting requirements, regardless of how many views or likes their videos receive.
This distinguishes it from Original Content Rewards, where earnings are tied to engagement from X Premium subscribers.
Creators in the pilot also get fast-tracked to Original Content Rewards, subject to that program's rules.
However, X has not said whether it plans to extend the Video Kickstart Bonus to more creators or make it publicly available.