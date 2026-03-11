Xiaomi 17, 17 Ultra, Pad 8 launch in India today

Xiaomi is bringing its new Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra phones, plus the Pad 8 tablet, to India on March 11. The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra run the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with Android 16 and HyperOS 3, while the Pad 8 uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and runs HyperOS 3. These devices were introduced in India on March 11, 2026.

How much will the new phones cost? The Xiaomi 17 is expected at ₹89,999, while the beefier Ultra may set you back ₹129,999.

Both will be up for grabs on Amazon and Xiaomi's own site.

The highlight: Leica-branded camera systems, with the 17 Ultra featuring a 1-inch LOFIC sensor for improved dynamic range.

What else is special about the Xiaomi 17 series? The Xiaomi 17 packs a sharp 6.3-inch OLED display (120-hertz refresh rate, super-bright at up to 3,500 nits) and a big battery (6,330mAh) with fast charging: 100-watt wired or 50-watt wireless.

It's water and dust resistant (IP68) but still light at just under 200gm.

The Ultra goes bigger with a massive AMOLED screen (6.9-inch), adaptive refresh rates (1 to 120Hz), up to a huge terabyte of storage, and a powerful camera setup including a giant 1-inch sensor.