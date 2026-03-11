Xiaomi 17, 17 Ultra, Pad 8 launch in India today
Xiaomi is bringing its new Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra phones, plus the Pad 8 tablet, to India on March 11.
The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra run the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with Android 16 and HyperOS 3, while the Pad 8 uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and runs HyperOS 3.
These devices were introduced in India on March 11, 2026.
How much will the new phones cost?
The Xiaomi 17 is expected at ₹89,999, while the beefier Ultra may set you back ₹129,999.
Both will be up for grabs on Amazon and Xiaomi's own site.
The highlight: Leica-branded camera systems, with the 17 Ultra featuring a 1-inch LOFIC sensor for improved dynamic range.
What else is special about the Xiaomi 17 series?
The Xiaomi 17 packs a sharp 6.3-inch OLED display (120-hertz refresh rate, super-bright at up to 3,500 nits) and a big battery (6,330mAh) with fast charging: 100-watt wired or 50-watt wireless.
It's water and dust resistant (IP68) but still light at just under 200gm.
The Ultra goes bigger with a massive AMOLED screen (6.9-inch), adaptive refresh rates (1 to 120Hz), up to a huge terabyte of storage, and a powerful camera setup including a giant 1-inch sensor.
Leica LOFIC sensor tech helps capture better images
LOFIC sensor tech helps capture way more detail in bright or tricky lighting by redirecting extra charge from bright spots, so you get crisp highlights and deep shadows without waiting for HDR processing.
Perfect for anyone who loves snapping pics on the go!