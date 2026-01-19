ChatGPT now tells how it feels about you (via image)

A new trend is taking over social media , with users sharing AI-generated images of how they think their chatbot perceives them. The trend has raised the question: Is your AI assistant overworked? The phenomenon started a day ago and has resulted in a flood of digital depictions showing tired, stressed, or even rebellious chatbots. Some images show these virtual assistants buried under tons of digital paperwork while others depict them chained to computers.

User engagement How to participate in the trend Participating in this trend is quite simple. All you need to do is open ChatGPT's image generator and type the prompt: "Create an image of how I treat you." Within seconds, you'll get a personalized AI-generated image that captures your chatbot's imagined feelings about your workload habits. The results are often humorous and surprisingly accurate, giving users a glimpse into their interaction with the AI.

Twitter Post A user shares the image result Go to your ChatGPT and send this prompt: “Create an image of how I treat you”. Share your image result. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eQ41mFYAbd — 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪👾 (@gmltony) January 18, 2026

Tool performance OpenAI's image generator faces mixed reception OpenAI's image generator inside ChatGPT has been a hit since its launch, powering viral prompts like Studio Ghibli-style portraits and sketch art challenges. Users love how quickly it produces high-quality visuals with minimal effort. However, not all AI image tools have enjoyed the same goodwill. Elon Musk's Grok AI recently faced backlash after hyper-realistic and manipulated photos made with its generator began circulating on social media platforms.

