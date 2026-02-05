You can't wear smart glasses during SAT starting March
Heads up, SAT takers: Starting March 2026, you won't be allowed to wear any kind of smart glasses during the exam—even if they're prescription.
You'll need to swap them for regular eyeglasses or reschedule.
Proctors will collect smart glasses along with phones, smartwatches, and AirPods before the test kicks off.
How proctors will identify smart glasses
Proctors have been trained to look for telltale signs like thick black rims or camera lights on smart glasses.
Proctors will collect prohibited devices before the test, and if any banned device is found during the test or breaks, it'll be taken care of right away.
Rule comes after a similar cheating incident in Tokyo
While there haven't been SAT cheating cases involving smart glasses yet, there was a big incident in Tokyo where a student used camera glasses to share exam questions online.
The College Board's Priscilla Rodriguez says this new rule is all about staying ahead of AI-powered cheating as these gadgets get more common.