YouTube's first-ever Recap reveals your yearly viewing habits
What's the story
YouTube has launched a new feature called "Recap," similar to Spotify's popular Wrapped. The feature gives users a summary of their viewing habits over the past year. The Recap is based on your watch history and generates up to 12 cards highlighting favorite channels, topics, and viewing trends. It also assigns a personality type based on these preferences.
Feature details
Recap feature categorizes users into different personality types
The Recap feature categorizes users into different personality types based on their viewing habits. For example, "Skill Builder" is for those who prefer content that helps develop skills, while "Sunshiners" enjoy positive content. Other types include "Wonder Seeker," "Connector," and "Dreamer." The feature was launched in North America today and will be available globally this week. Users can access it through the YouTube homepage or under the "You" tab on both mobile and desktop versions of the platform.
Music integration
YouTube recap will also include music preferences
Along with video content, the Recap feature will also include music preferences for users who listened to a lot of music during the year. This is part of YouTube's effort to provide a comprehensive summary of user activity on its platform. The feature was developed after extensive user feedback and concept testing by the company.
Industry timing
YouTube Recap's launch coincides with other music services
The launch of YouTube Recap comes on the same day as Apple Music's Replay and Amazon Music's 2025 Delivered. Spotify has yet to release its highly anticipated Wrapped, indicating that other companies are looking to get ahead in the social media sharing game.