YouTube's first-ever Recap reveals your yearly viewing habits

YouTube has launched a new feature called "Recap," similar to Spotify 's popular Wrapped. The feature gives users a summary of their viewing habits over the past year. The Recap is based on your watch history and generates up to 12 cards highlighting favorite channels, topics, and viewing trends. It also assigns a personality type based on these preferences.

Feature details Recap feature categorizes users into different personality types The Recap feature categorizes users into different personality types based on their viewing habits. For example, "Skill Builder" is for those who prefer content that helps develop skills, while "Sunshiners" enjoy positive content. Other types include "Wonder Seeker," "Connector," and "Dreamer." The feature was launched in North America today and will be available globally this week. Users can access it through the YouTube homepage or under the "You" tab on both mobile and desktop versions of the platform.

Music integration YouTube recap will also include music preferences Along with video content, the Recap feature will also include music preferences for users who listened to a lot of music during the year. This is part of YouTube's effort to provide a comprehensive summary of user activity on its platform. The feature was developed after extensive user feedback and concept testing by the company.