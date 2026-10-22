YouTube spokesperson Kimberly Taylor confirms regular users retain dislike button
Technology
No, YouTube is not hiding the dislike button from regular users.
After some buzz online about the button moving to a hidden menu, YouTube's spokesperson Kimberly Taylor confirmed it is only creators who will notice a change: the dislike option is just being moved around in their video management tools.
YouTube creators keep dislike counts
Remember when they hid public dislike counts back in 2021 to cut down on harassment?
And earlier this year, they took away dislikes from Shorts.
Now, creators can still see their dislike counts in YouTube Studio, while viewers get a more positive space to watch and interact.