YouTube Studio gets AI insights, collaboration options for creators

YouTube has unveiled a host of new features for its content creation platform, YouTube Studio. The updates are aimed at making the creative journey easier and more efficient for creators. The new tools include Ask Studio, an AI -powered feature that provides quick insights on video performance and community feedback. It also includes an Inspiration tab to spark creativity with suggested topics, title testing for optimizing video titles and thumbnails, and advanced auto dubbing, among other features.

Enhanced features Ask Studio and Inspiration tab The Ask Studio feature is designed to answer creators' most pressing questions about their content. It can provide insights into analytics, community engagement, and offer new ideas for future videos. The Inspiration tab, on the other hand, helps creators brainstorm by suggesting topics based on audience behavior. This way, they can decide whether or not to invest in an idea before creating it.

New tools Collaboration on videos The latest update also includes a feature for creators to collaborate on videos. Up to five collaborators can be added to one video, which will be shown to all participating creators' audiences. Revenue generated from these collaborations will go to the channel that posts the video. Additionally, YouTube is improving its auto-dubbing capabilities with new lip sync technology for translated videos across 20 languages.