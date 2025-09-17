NaMo app's 'Seva Parv' marks Modi's 75th birthday
To celebrate PM Modi turning 75, the NaMo app just launched "Seva Parv," a digital volunteering drive running from September 17 to October 2, 2025.
The initiative invites everyone to join in acts of service—think tree planting, blood donation, and Swachh Bharat activities—as a nod to Modi's focus on public service.
App offers a leaderboard for users who pitch in
If you pitch in, you can upload selfies of your efforts and see your name on the Seva Leaderboard—a fun way to get recognized for doing good.
The app also mixes things up with quizzes, virtual exhibitions about Modi's journey, an AI tool for creating custom birthday wishes, and even a feature that lets you discover which "Modi trait" you share.
Plus, there's a live feed of global leaders sending their wishes—making it feel like everyone's part of the celebration.