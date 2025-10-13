YouTube raises concerns over Australia's social media ban for children

YouTube has warned that Australia 's proposed ban on social media for kids under 16 may not make them any safer online. The warning comes after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveiled plans to implement the ban by year-end. Major platforms like Facebook , TikTok, and Instagram could face heavy fines if they violate these new laws. Rachel Lord, a spokeswoman for YouTube Australia, told a Senate committee that while the ban was "well intentioned," it could lead to "unintended consequences."

Platform classification YouTube argues it isn't a social media platform YouTube, which is also affected by the proposed ban, has argued that it isn't a social media platform and should be exempted. Lord added that enforcing such legislation would be extremely difficult and wouldn't necessarily make kids safer online. She stressed that the answer to keeping kids safe online isn't by keeping them off the internet altogether.

Enforcement challenges Critics say laws could end up being symbolic Despite Australia's leadership in global efforts to curb online harm, the current legislation lacks details on how the ban will be enforced. Some experts fear that these laws could end up being largely symbolic. Social media companies have previously called these laws "vague," "problematic," and "rushed."