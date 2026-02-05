YouTube's auto-dubbing feature is now available for all creators
YouTube just made it way easier to watch videos in your language—auto-dubbing is now available for all creators, supporting 27 languages; Expressive Speech is available in eight major languages.
In December, YouTube averaged more than six million daily viewers who watched at least 10 minutes of auto-dubbed content, showing how popular this feature has become.
Dubbed voices can now sound more like the original creator
Expressive Speech now lets dubbed voices sound more like the original creator in eight major languages, so things feel less robotic.
You can also pick if you want to hear the dub or stick with the original audio using the new Preferred Language setting.
Plus, YouTube is testing a lip-sync feature to make translations look even smoother.
Smart filtering skips videos that don't make sense to dub
YouTube's smart filtering skips videos that don't make sense to dub (like music or silent clips).
Auto-dubbing does not negatively affect a video's discovery and may help creators reach more fans worldwide.
Creators can review the auto-translated script before publishing, upload their own custom dubs, or turn off auto-dubbing.