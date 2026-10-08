Zavodovski Island chinstrap penguin colony declines 63% 2011-2025 research shows
Technology
Zavodovski Island's chinstrap penguin colony has lost about 63% of its population over 14 years.
According to new research, their numbers crashed from 1.09 million to 402,000 between 2011 and 2025, a decline scientists link to changes in the Southern Ocean that have hit their main food source.
Krill shift harms chinstraps, aids macaroni
Rising ocean temperatures are pushing Antarctic krill, the chinstraps' favorite snack, further south, making it tough for these penguins to find enough food near home.
Meanwhile, macaroni penguins on the island are actually thriving, likely because their diet is more flexible.
This shift is a big sign of how climate change is reshaping life on Zavodovski Island.