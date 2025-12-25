Zoho-backed VoxelGrids launches India's 1st homegrown MRI scanner
VoxelGrids, with support from Zoho and BIRAC, has rolled out one of India's first locally developed 1.5-tesla MRI scanners after 12 years of work.
The device is installed at a cancer care center in Maharashtra, with clinical use pending hospital readiness, and the Bengaluru-based team can make up to 25 units a year.
What makes it different?
This new MRI scanner ditches liquid helium for a cryogen-free, conduction-cooled design—making it more compact and much cheaper to build (about $400,000 vs. pricier imports).
It also cuts down on power and maintenance costs. Plus, VoxelGrids offers pay-per-use options and got a $5 million boost from Zoho to help bring this tech to more hospitals.
Why does it matter?
India's MRI market is mostly ruled by big global brands like Siemens and GE.
VoxelGrids wants to shake things up by making MRIs more affordable and mobile—especially for smaller cities that usually miss out on advanced medical tech.
Their goal: better access for everyone, not just big metro hospitals.