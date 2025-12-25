Zoho-backed VoxelGrids launches India's 1st homegrown MRI scanner

What makes it different?

This new MRI scanner ditches liquid helium for a cryogen-free, conduction-cooled design—making it more compact and much cheaper to build (about $400,000 vs. pricier imports).

It also cuts down on power and maintenance costs. Plus, VoxelGrids offers pay-per-use options and got a $5 million boost from Zoho to help bring this tech to more hospitals.