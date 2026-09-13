Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz records his 30th duck in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan cricket team opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell prey to India's Jasprit Bumrah in the 1st over during the 1st T20I between the two teams at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Gurbaz managed a 2-ball duck. He guided a back of a length delivery and was caught by Abhishek Sharma. Afghanistan were 5/1 with Gurbaz's dismissal. Here are further details and stats.
Numbers
21st batter to record 30-plus ducks in T20s
Playing his 278th T20 match (275 innings), Gurbaz recorded his 30th duck in the format.
As per Cricinfo, he is now the 21st batter in the format to record 30-plus ducks.
Gurbaz also equaled the likes of Jos Buttler, Colin Munro, Chris Gayle and Thisara Perera in terms of ducks (30).
Gurbaz owns 7,083 runs with the help of 44 fifties and 4 hundreds.
AFG
11th duck for Afghanistan in T20Is; 2nd against India
For Afghanistan, Gurbaz has now posted his 11th duck.
From 88 matches, he has scored 2,280 runs at 25.9. His strike rate is 135.39.
In addition to 13 fifties, he owns a ton for Afghanistan.
Versus the Indian cricket team, Gurbaz tallies 117 runs from 7 matches at 16.71.
He recorded his 2nd duck versus India. Notably, he owns a solitary fifty against India.