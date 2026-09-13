Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz records his 30th duck in T20s: Stats

Playing his 278th T20 match (275 innings), Gurbaz recorded his 30th duck in the format.

As per Cricinfo, he is now the 21st batter in the format to record 30-plus ducks.

Gurbaz also equaled the likes of Jos Buttler, Colin Munro, Chris Gayle and Thisara Perera in terms of ducks (30).

Gurbaz owns 7,083 runs with the help of 44 fifties and 4 hundreds.