3 young cricket stars who can lead India in future
What's the story
As the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli near the twilight of their international careers, the question of future leadership for Team India has become more pressing. While the 27-year-old Shubman Gill is expected to lead the national team for a long time, the selectors and team management must also focus on the back-ups. Here are three young players who could potentially lead India in the years to come.
#1
Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal, the solid left-handed batter from Kerala, has been making waves in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League.
His Test record of 418 runs in four matches at an average of 69.66 speaks volumes about his talent.
Padikkal, who seems to have cemented the number-three place in the Indian Test team, was also instrumental to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's triumphant campaigns in 2025 and 2026.
Moreover, the 26-year-old averages 75.64 in List A cricket.
With Padikkal being expected to become an all-format star, he can lead India at some point.
#2
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan was recently appointed vice-captain of India A for the two-match unofficial Test series against Australia A in 2026.
His insane consistency in the last few IPL seasons made him a household name.
The southpaw also did well in his limited chances at the international level.
A technically sound batter, the 25-year-old is touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket.
His acumen and composure can also earn him tremendous success in the leadership role.
#3
Tilak Varma
The 23-year-old Tilak Varma is already the vice-captain of India's T20I team.
He also captained South Zone in the 2026 Duleep Trophy.
The selectors clearly see him as a future leader, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the role.
Though Tilak is mostly known for his T20 heroics, he averages 57.12 in First-Class cricket and 47.60 in the 50-over format.
He also has the attributes to become an all-format star.