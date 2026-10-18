3 young cricket stars who can lead India in future 

Devdutt Padikkal, the solid left-handed batter from Kerala, has been making waves in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League.

His Test record of 418 runs in four matches at an average of 69.66 speaks volumes about his talent.

Padikkal, who seems to have cemented the number-three place in the Indian Test team, was also instrumental to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's triumphant campaigns in 2025 and 2026.

Moreover, the 26-year-old averages 75.64 in List A cricket.

With Padikkal being expected to become an all-format star, he can lead India at some point.