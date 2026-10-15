These bowlers own five-wicket hauls versus India in T20Is
What's the story
In a thrilling fourth T20I match, West Indies stunned India by 24 runs in Hyderabad. The win was led by Shai Hope's explosive century (102*) and an exceptional bowling performance from Keemo Paul, who took 5 wickets. Paul's brilliance helped West Indies bowl India out for just 223 runs in a chase of 248 runs. On this note, we look at the bowlers with five-wicket hauls against India in the T20I format.
#1
Keemo Paul - 5/41 in Hyderabad, 2026
Paul became just the second bowler to enter this list.
The pacer was brought into the attack in the fifth over and struck on his very first ball, dismissing half-centurion Sanju Samson.
The wicket changed India's momentum as they went from a comfortable 60/1 to 67/2, with Ishan Kishan also falling to Paul.
In his final over, Paul picked three more wickets to finish with impressive figures of 5/41 in four overs.
Information
First WI bowler with this feat
With this spell, Paul also became the first West Indian bowler to achieve multiple five-wicket hauls in T20 internationals. Before this match, Paul had already bagged five wickets in an innings against Bangladesh back in 2018.
#2
Obed McCoy- 6/17 in Basseterre, 2022
Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy, who also happens to be a West Indies star, was the first bowler with this milestone.
McCoy was nearly unplayable in the 2022 T20I against India in Basseterre.
After dismissing both their openers cheaply, the left-arm pacer ran through India's lower order to finish with 6/17 in four overs.
McCoy recorded the best bowling by a WI bowler in T20Is as India were folded for 138. The hosts later won by five wickets.