These bowlers own five-wicket hauls versus India in T20Is 

Paul became just the second bowler to enter this list.

The pacer was brought into the attack in the fifth over and struck on his very first ball, dismissing half-centurion Sanju Samson.

The wicket changed India's momentum as they went from a comfortable 60/1 to 67/2, with Ishan Kishan also falling to Paul.

In his final over, Paul picked three more wickets to finish with impressive figures of 5/41 in four overs.