4th T20I: Keemo Paul sets records with 5/41 versus India

Paul was introduced in the 5th over and he dismissed half-centurion Sanju Samson off the 1st ball.

India were 60/1 at this stage. Ishan Kishan came in and perished quickly, leaving India at 67/2.

Paul's brilliant start handed West Indies impetus.

In the 19th over and Paul's last, he claimed three scalps. He dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav and Axar Patel to finish with 5/41.