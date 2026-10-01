4th T20I: Keemo Paul sets records with 5/41 versus India
What's the story
West Indies beat India by 24 runs in Hyderabad, forcing a series decider in Bengaluru. Shai Hope's blistering century (102*) and Keemo Paul's impressive bowling performance (5/41) were instrumental in West Indies's victory. The win saw West Indies level the 5-match series 2-2 and now there's everything to play for in the decider. Paul's brilliance helped West Indies bowl India out for 223 with Arshdeep Singh retiring out.
Chase struggles
Paul's bowling derails India
Paul was introduced in the 5th over and he dismissed half-centurion Sanju Samson off the 1st ball.
India were 60/1 at this stage. Ishan Kishan came in and perished quickly, leaving India at 67/2.
Paul's brilliant start handed West Indies impetus.
In the 19th over and Paul's last, he claimed three scalps. He dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav and Axar Patel to finish with 5/41.
Numbers
2nd-best bowling figures for West Indies against India
Paul's 5/41 is now the 2nd-best bowling figures for West Indies against India in the 20-over format after Obed McCoy's 6/17.
Paul also claimed his 2nd five-wicket haul for the West Indies.
Before this, he managed 5/15 versus Bangladesh in 2018.
He is also the 1st West Indian bowler with multiple five-wicket hauls, as per Cricinfo.
In 25 matches, Paul owns 31 scalps at 25.12. Overall, he owns 108 wickets in the 20-over format at 30.75 (4w: 1, 5w: 2).