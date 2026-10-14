West Indies down India in 4th T20I, level series: Stats

Hope added 52 runs for the 1st wicket alongside Jewel Andrew before West Indies finished their powerplay on 79/1 with the former scoring 28*.

He built a quality 58-run stand alongside Shimron Hetmyer (33) and then another 46-run stand with Rovman Powell for the 3rd wicket.

Sherfane Rutherford joined Hope next and they added 97* runs.

Hope finished his innings with two successive sixes, bringing up his hundred.