West Indies down India in 4th T20I, level series: Stats
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope continued his stellar form in the ongoing series against India, scoring a brilliant century in the fourth T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Hope's innings helped the visitors post a mammoth total of 247 runs for three wickets in their allotted overs. In response, India failed to get past the score of West Indies. Keemo Paul dented the hosts with five wickets. Notably, three of his wickets came in the 19th over.
WI innings
Hope leads WI's innings charge
Hope added 52 runs for the 1st wicket alongside Jewel Andrew before West Indies finished their powerplay on 79/1 with the former scoring 28*.
He built a quality 58-run stand alongside Shimron Hetmyer (33) and then another 46-run stand with Rovman Powell for the 3rd wicket.
Sherfane Rutherford joined Hope next and they added 97* runs.
Hope finished his innings with two successive sixes, bringing up his hundred.
Milestone achievement
Fourth WI batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs
During the course of his knock, Hope completed 2,000 runs in T20Is.
He attained the feat with his 98th run.
He became the 4th West Indies batter to surpass 2,000 runs. Rovman Powell (2,400), Nicholas Pooran (2,275), Brandon King (2,028) are the other batters.
Hope scored an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 9).
With this knock, Hope has amassed 2,004 runs from 74 matches at 33.4 (100s: 3, 50s: 13).
Hundreds
Most number of T20I hundreds for WI
In 11 matches against India, Hope owns 412 runs at 51.5 (100s: 2, 50s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Notably, 940 of Hope's 2,004 T20I runs have come in away matches (home of opposition) at 33.57 (100s: 2, 50s: 5).
Hope now owns the most number of T20I hundreds for West Indies (3). He surpassed the likes of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis (2 each).
Johnson Charles and Powell are the two other batters with a century each for West Indies.
Record
5th batter with multiple hundreds in a bilateral T20I series
As per Cricbuzz, Hope became the 5th batter with multiple hundreds in a bilateral T20I series.
Multiple hundreds in a bilateral T20I series
2 - Phil Salt (ENG) vs WI, (Away, 2023)
2 - Sanju Samson (IND) vs SA (Away, 2024)
2 - Tilak Varma (IND) vs SA (Away, 2024)
2 - Mohammad Ihsan (Spain) vs Croatia (Home, 2025)
2 - Shai Hope (WI) vs IND (Away, 2026)
Hope
More records for Hope
Hope now owns the joint-most 50-plus scores for West Indies in T20Is (16). He equaled the tally of Gayle.
Lewis follows suit with 15 fifty-plus scores.
Meanwhile, Hope has now joined Lewis in terms of multiple hundreds for West Indies against India in 20 overs cricket (2 each).
Lewis smashed 2 T20I hundreds and both of them came against India.
Information
6th hundred overall for Hope in 20 overs cricket
Overall, Hope recorded his 6th century in 20 overs cricket. In 234 matches (229 innings), he has scored 6,353 runs at 32.24. He also owns 33 fifties. Notably, Hope has smoked 297 sixes and is 3 shy of 300, as per Cricinfo.
Sherfane
Sherfane Rutherford impresses with 49* versus India
Rutherford arrived in the middle when the Windies were 156/3 in the 13th over.
He went on to showcase his credentials with the bat, adding a solid unbeaten stand of 91 off just 43 balls alongside centurion Hope.
Rutherford was dropped in the 19th over by Mayank Yadav before he went on to reach 49* off 26 balls.
He hit four fours and three sixes, striking at 188.46.
Information
A brilliant series for Rutherford
Rutherford started the 5-match series against India with a knock of 56 in Lucknow. In the next encounter, Rutherford hit an explosive 84 in Ranchi as West Indies completed a record chase. On October 11, Rutherford managed 32 runs in Indore. And now, the slammed 49*.
Numbers
Rutherford averages a handsome 58.75 versus India
Rutherford raced to 5,090 runs overall in T20s from 282 matches (252 innings) at 25.83.
He has hit 324 sixes and 358 fours, as per Cricinfo.
As many as 1,123 of his T20 runs have come for West Indies in T20Is from 60 games (52 innings). He averages 28.07 (SR: 154.25).
Versus India in T20Is, he has slammed 235 runs from 5 appearances at an impressive 58.75. His strike rate is 186.5.
Information
Shimron Hetmyer slams 12-ball 33
Hetmyer scored a 12-ball 33. His knock had four fours and 2 sixes. In 24 matches against India, Hetmyer now owns 503 runs against India at 22.86. Overall, the southpaw has bagged 1,759 runs from 89 matches (79 innings) at 24.43.
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Summary of India's bowlers
Mayank bowled 4 overs and managed 0/52. Arshdeep Singh picked 1/52 from his 4 overs. Prince Yadav bowled 4 overs and clocked 1/36. Axar Patel managed 1/45 from his 4 overs. Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy were expensive and wicketless.