4th T20I, Sherfane Rutherford impresses with 49* versus India: Stats
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope smashed a sensational century to help his side post a mammoth total of 247/3 in the fourth T20I match against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Hope's explosive innings included an unbeaten partnership of 91 runs with Sherfane Rutherford for the fourth wicket. Rutherford has been in prime form in the ongoing series against India. We decode the performance.
Knock
Rutherford shines once again
Rutherford arrived in the middle when the Windies were 156/3 in the 13th over.
He went on to showcase his credentials with the bat, adding a solid unbeaten stand of 91 off just 43 balls alongside centurion Hope.
Rutherford was dropped in the 19th over by Mayank Yadav before he went on to reach 49* off 26 balls.
He hit four fours and three sixes, striking at 188.46.
Information
A brilliant series for Rutherford
Rutherford started the 5-match series against India with a knock of 56 in Lucknow. In the next encounter, Rutherford hit an explosive 84 in Ranchi as West Indies completed a record chase. On October 11, Rutherford managed 32 runs in Indore. And now, the slammed 49*.
Numbers
Rutherford averages a handsome 58.75 versus India
Rutherford has raced to 5,090 runs overall in T20s from 282 matches (252 innings) at 25.83.
He has hit 324 sixes and 358 fours, as per Cricinfo.
As many as 1,123 of his T20 runs have come for West Indies in T20Is from 60 games (52 innings). He averages 28.07 (SR: 154.25).
Versus India in T20Is, he has slammed 235 runs from 5 appearances at an impressive 58.75.
His strike rate is 186.5.