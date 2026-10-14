4th T20I, Sherfane Rutherford impresses with 49* versus India: Stats

Rutherford arrived in the middle when the Windies were 156/3 in the 13th over.

He went on to showcase his credentials with the bat, adding a solid unbeaten stand of 91 off just 43 balls alongside centurion Hope.

Rutherford was dropped in the 19th over by Mayank Yadav before he went on to reach 49* off 26 balls.

He hit four fours and three sixes, striking at 188.46.