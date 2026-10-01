Sherfane Rutherford hammers 84 versus India, surpasses 5,000 T20 runs
What's the story
West Indies achieved a historic feat by successfully chasing down a target of 250 runs against India in the second T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The victory marked West Indies's highest successful chase in T20I history and the 2nd-highest-ever successful chase in T20Is. Shai Hope was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten century off just 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed with a blistering 84 off 37 balls. Here's more.
Match climax
Hope and Rutherford's partnership powers West Indies to victory
Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, West Indies maintained their aggressive approach.
Rutherford and Hope formed a partnership of 120 runs that brought down the required runs significantly.
Even after Rutherford's dismissal by Kuldeep Yadav, Hope continued to attack, with Romario Shepherd supporting him well with a quickfire 34* off just 13 balls.
Hope sealed the deal with two sixes off Axar Patel in the 19th over.
Runs
Dual landmarks! 5,000 T20 and 1,000 T20I runs
Rutherford hit 7 fours and 7 sixes in his knock of 84.
With this knock, he went on to surpass 5,000 runs in 20 overs cricket.
He has scored 5,009 runs at 25.55 from 280 matches (250 innings). He also went past 350 fours (352) and has hit 319 sixes.
Rutherford hit his 24th fifty, as per Cricinfo.
Rutherford went past 1,000 T20I runs. He has 1,042 runs at 26.71 from 58 matches (50 innings). He recorded his 8th fifty for WI.
Record
A unique record for Rutherford
Rutherford hammered his 3rd successive fifty-plus score for West Indies in T20Is.
He joined Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran with three successive fifty-plus scores.
Meanwhile, only Gayle has done it twice and also owns 4 successive fifty-plus scores.
Most consecutive 50+ scores for West Indies in T20Is:
4 - Chris Gayle (2012)
3 - Chris Gayle (2015- 2016)
3 - Evin Lewis (2017- 2018)
3 - Nicholas Pooran (2022)
3* - Sherfane Rutherford (2026)