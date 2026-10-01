Sherfane Rutherford hammers 84 versus India, surpasses 5,000 T20 runs

Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, West Indies maintained their aggressive approach.

Rutherford and Hope formed a partnership of 120 runs that brought down the required runs significantly.

Even after Rutherford's dismissal by Kuldeep Yadav, Hope continued to attack, with Romario Shepherd supporting him well with a quickfire 34* off just 13 balls.

Hope sealed the deal with two sixes off Axar Patel in the 19th over.