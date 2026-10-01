Shai Hope sets records with his 2nd T20I hundred
What's the story
West Indies have pulled off a historic victory against India in the second T20I match at Ranchi. The Caribbean team chased down a massive target of 250 runs, marking their highest successful chase in T20I history and the 2nd-highest successful chase overall in T20Is. Shai Hope was the star of the show with an unbeaten century (102 off 45 balls), while Sherfane Rutherford contributed significantly with a blistering 84 off just 37 deliveries. Here's more.
Batting prowess
Hope and Rutherford's partnership seals the deal for West Indies
Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, West Indies maintained their aggressive approach.
Rutherford and Hope formed a partnership of 120 runs that brought down the required runs significantly.
Even after Rutherford's dismissal by Kuldeep Yadav, Hope continued to attack, with Romario Shepherd supporting him well with a quickfire 34* off just 13 balls.
Hope sealed the deal with two sixes off Axar Patel in the 19th over.
Runs
Hope hammers his 2nd T20I century; joint-most for WI
Hope scored an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls. He slammed nine sixes and six fours.
With this knock, Hope has amassed 1,897 runs from 72 matches at 32.15. He clocked his 2nd hundred (50s: 13).
In nine matches against India, Hope now owns 305 runs at 43.57 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
Hope equaled Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis for the joint-most hundreds in T20Is for West Indies (2 each).
Do you know?
2nd WI batter to clock a century versus India
Hope became the 2nd West Indies batter to hammer a century in T20Is versus India. He joined Lewis in this category. Notably, Lewis hit both of his hundreds for West Indies against India.
Records
2nd-fastest T20I hundred for West Indies
As per Cricbuzz, Hope recorded the 2nd-fastest T20I hundred for West Indies (by balls faced). Hope faced 45 balls for his hundred.
He broke Gayle's record off 47 balls versus England in 2016.
Fastest T20I hundreds for West Indies (by balls faced)
39 - Johnson Charles vs SA, Centurion, 2023
45 - Shai Hope vs IND, Ranchi, 2026
47 - Chris Gayle vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2016
Meanwhile, Hope now owns the joint-fastest century against India, equaling England's Jacob Bethell.
Information
5th T20 hundred for Hope
Overall, Hope recorded his 5th century in 20 overs cricket. In 232 matches (227 innings), he has scored 6,246 runs at 31.86. He also owns 32 fifties. Notably, Hope has smoked 288 sixes.