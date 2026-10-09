2nd T20I: West Indies pull off 250-run chase against India

Samson and Abhishek Sharma handed India fast start, adding 42 runs inside four overs.

After Abhishek's dismissal, Ishan Kishan joined Samson and helped India lay a strong foundation.

Samson completed a 21-ball fifty inside the powerplay with India being 79/1.

He continued his exploits after the powerplay with Kishan too scoring quick runs.

West Indies hit back and got three quick wickets, including Samson's.

An 83-run stand thereafter between Shreyas Iyer and Varma helped India manage 249/5.