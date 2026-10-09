2nd T20I: West Indies pull off 250-run chase against India
What's the story
In a thrilling display of power hitting, India posted a mammoth total of 249/5 against West Indies in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The innings was anchored by Sanju Samson's explosive knock of 82 off just 41 balls and an unbeaten blitzkrieg from Tilak Varma who scored a quickfire 44 off just 18 deliveries. However, West Indies pulled off their highest successful run chase in T20Is, led by Shai Hope's 102*.
Summary
How did India's innings pan out?
Samson and Abhishek Sharma handed India fast start, adding 42 runs inside four overs.
After Abhishek's dismissal, Ishan Kishan joined Samson and helped India lay a strong foundation.
Samson completed a 21-ball fifty inside the powerplay with India being 79/1.
He continued his exploits after the powerplay with Kishan too scoring quick runs.
West Indies hit back and got three quick wickets, including Samson's.
An 83-run stand thereafter between Shreyas Iyer and Varma helped India manage 249/5.
Information
Chase and Springer the wicket-takers for WI
Roston Chase was the pick of the West Indies bowlers and bagged 3/24 from his 4 overs. Meanwhile, Shamar Springer ended up managing 2/64 from 4 overs.
Abhishek
Abhishek Sharma gets past 1,000 runs in home T20Is
Abhishek raced past 1,000 runs in T20I matches held in India. He got to the massive landmark with his 10th run.
The left-handed opener managed 20 runs off 12 balls, slamming 2 fours and a six.
According to Cricinfo, Abhishek raced past 1,000 runs (now 1,010) in 29 home T20Is at 36.07.
Overall, Abhishek has amassed 1,967 runs across 64 matches at an average of 32.24.
Samson
Samson slams his 9th half-century in T20Is
Samson went on to score an 82-run knock off 41 balls. His innings had nine fours and 4 sixes.
He raced to 1,660 runs in T20Is from 74 matches (66 innings) at 27.21. He recorded his 9th fifty (100s: 3).
Notably, Samson is two shy of 100 sixes (98).
Versus West Indies, Samson owns 267 runs from 10 matches at 44.5 (50s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, in 30 home matches, Samson owns 883 runs at 31.53 (100s: 1, 50s: 6).
Information
58th fifty for Samson in T20s
Overall in the 20-over format, Samson has amassed 9,138 runs from 356 matches (339 innings) at 30.56. He recorded his 58th fifty (100s: 8). Samson has smoked 434 sixes and owns a strike rate of 140.3.