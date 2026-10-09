Tilak Varma completes 5,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

According to Cricinfo, Varma achieved the 5,000-run milestone in his 175th game.

He has played 166 innings so far with an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of 145.36.

KL Rahul (42.73) and Virat Kohli (42.44) are the only Indian batters in the 5,000-run club with better averages than Tilak.

Varma's tally includes five centuries and 30 half-centuries. He has hit 245 sixes.