Tilak Varma completes 5,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Tilak Varma, the Indian batting sensation, has crossed the 5,000-run mark in T20 cricket. The middle-order batsman achieved this milestone with his 13th run in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Friday. Varma scored an unbeaten 18-ball 44 in the contest, hitting three fours and three sixes. India managed 249/5 in 50 overs.
Stats
An average of 41.57 for Varma in T20s
According to Cricinfo, Varma achieved the 5,000-run milestone in his 175th game.
He has played 166 innings so far with an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of 145.36.
KL Rahul (42.73) and Virat Kohli (42.44) are the only Indian batters in the 5,000-run club with better averages than Tilak.
Varma's tally includes five centuries and 30 half-centuries. He has hit 245 sixes.
IPL
His performance in IPL
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Varma has scored 1,858 runs from 68 games at an average of 35.73 - all for Mumbai Indians.
His strike rate is a commendable 144.70 with 11 scores of over 50 (100: 1).
Meanwhile, he owns the second-highest T20 score by an Indian batter.
He smashed a record-breaking 151 off 67 balls for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
T20Is
Here are his T20I stats
Coming to his T20I numbers, the left-handed batter has now raced to 1,763 runs across 67 T20Is at a strike rate of 146.55.
Tilak's average is also an impressive 45.2 - only second to Kohli's 48.69 among Indians with 1,000-plus runs.
The former's tally now includes 12 scores of 50 or more (2 tons).
Varma has smoked 90 sixes for India.