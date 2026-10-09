2nd T20I, Roston Chase claims 3/24 versus India: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies cricket team all-rounder, Roston Chase, impressed for his side with the ball versus India in the 2nd T20I being held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Chase bagged 3/24 from his 4 overs and was the pick of the West Indian bowlers. India went on to score 249/5 in 20 overs, setting West Indies a target of 250. Here's more.
Information
3 crucial wickets for Chase
Chase dismissed Abhishek Sharma (20) in the 4th over of India's innings (42/1). He then broke a 97-run stand between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan by dismissing the latter in the 12th over. In his next over, Shivam Dube became a prey.
Wickets
Chase gets to 44 scalps in T20Is
Playing his 62nd match for West Indies, Chase has raced to 44 wickets in T20Is from 54 innings.
He averages 27.65 with the ball.
As per Cricinfo, Chase now owns 11 scalps versus India from 8 outings at 17.63. He recorded his best figures against India.
Overall in 20 overs cricket, Chase has bagged 125 wickets from 168 matches (143 innings).