2nd T20I, Roston Chase claims 3/24 versus India: Key stats

Playing his 62nd match for West Indies, Chase has raced to 44 wickets in T20Is from 54 innings.

He averages 27.65 with the ball.

As per Cricinfo, Chase now owns 11 scalps versus India from 8 outings at 17.63. He recorded his best figures against India.

Overall in 20 overs cricket, Chase has bagged 125 wickets from 168 matches (143 innings).